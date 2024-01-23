Tristan Leyds to make Blitzboks debut in Perth

When Tristan Leyds got the nod for his Blitzboks debut in this weekend’s inaugural Sevens Series tournament in Perth, he wasted little time in calling his brother Dillyn to share the good news. Leyds was one of two debutants named in a heavily changed Blitzboks squad that travelled to Perth over the weekend, with head coach Sandile Ngcobo opting to rest a handful of senior players.

The younger Leyds (26) just had to see the smile on Dillyn’s face when he told him that he will also be representing their country, following in the footsteps of his 30-year-old sibling, who played for the Junior Springboks and Springboks in a much-celebrated career. “I texted him earlier in the week to say that there is a good chance of me making the travelling squad as I was one of two flyhalves in the trimmed group for Perth and he was very pleased on my behalf,” Leyds said. “Then, when I was told I am going, I video-called him and we shared the special moment, with smiles all aroun





