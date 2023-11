Trio arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms, Florida

The team comprising of Provincial Serious Violence Crime Investigation Unit, detectives from SAPS Jeppe, Gauteng Tracking Team and JMPD operationalised information about a murder suspect who was travelling in a Datsun GO heading to Dobsonville with the intent to commit a house robbery.

The members strategically positioned themselves and the vehicle was spotted around Hillbrow with the occupants and pursued until it was stopped and searched in Florida. The suspects were found in possession of three firearms, one of which the serial numbers were filed off, and ammunition.

The three arrested suspects are expected to appear before court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. In another separate incident, a male suspect was arrested at Florida for possession and dealing in drugs.

The suspect was arrested on 31 October 2023 while the police members were executing a search and seizure warrant at a certain house in Florida. The suspect was found in possession of 35 small and 20 medium ziplock bags containing what is suspected to be Crystal Meth and an undisclosed amount of cash. He is also expected to appear before court soon.

