Trichardts Road shooting: Investigation is ongoing

Police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed Reiger Park resident Duduza Masilela (50) on Trichardts Road on the morning of October 18.

SAPS Ekurhuleni district communications officer Captain Nelda Sekgobela confirmed no arrests have been made. Sekgobela previously explained that the victim parked his silver BMW X1 in a parking lot and went to a pawn shop.

“He bought two helmets and a cellphone and returned to his car. Just before he started the car, a man carrying a firearm approached him and fired four shots at him.” The shooter fled and got into a white Honda Civic parked nearby. Masilela was declared dead at the scene. headtopics.com

Sekgobela said the motive for the killing is still unknown and that nothing was taken from the victim. Anybody who knows anything about the incident can contact the Boksburg North Police Station on 011 960 0100 or the helpline on 08600 1011.Also Read: Boksburg North SAPS excels at awards ceremony

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

England rugby union ‘deeply disappointed’ with Mbonambi investigation outcome, while Kolisi offers Curry supportThe Rugby Football Union (RFU) released a scathing statement after claims of a racial slur by Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi were dismissed by World Rugby for 'insufficient evidence'. Read more ⮕

‘Botched’ investigation into whistleblower’s murder sparks scrutinyFresh Hawks investigations on the Babita Deokaran murder case have raised concerns about a flawed initial investigation. Read more ⮕

Deputy Health Minister under investigation for sexual assaultAn investigation has been initiated into the Deputy Health Minister following allegations of a sexual assault incident last month. Read more ⮕

Fintech company cries foul over Nsfas investigation secrecy, and mulls legal actionFintech company cries foul over Nsfas investigation secrecy, and mulls legal action Read more ⮕

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk under investigation for fraudNelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk under investigation for fraud Read more ⮕

Bongi Mbonambi free to play as World Rugby closes investigationThe specialist hooker was accused of directing a racial slur at an English player during their Rugby World Cup match. Read more ⮕