Tributes pour in after Friends actor Matthew Perry's shock death

Matthew Perry during The Museum Of Television & Radio To Honor CBS Newss Dan Rather And Friends Producing Team at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, United States.Tribute was paid to Perry by various personalities in the entertainment industry.star Matthew Perry rippled through Hollywood and beyond Sunday, as the beloved sitcom's creators paid tribute to the actor and fans gathered outside the New York apartment building featured on the show.

This was"The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken," co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well executive producer Kevin Bright said in a joint statement alluding to the titles of Friends episodes. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well.

There was no immediate public reaction from the rest of the main Friends cast, though Maggie Wheeler - who played Chandler's annoying on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice - posted a photo of them together on Instagram.And Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother, wrote that she was"heartbroken."Other entertainment personalities also paid tribute to Perry."My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. headtopics.com

"I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do," she wrote."One of my friends, Andrew, when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression and he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler. And I'll remember that character for the rest of my life.

"I have mostly been sober since 2001," he wrote,"save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps over the years." His father was a US actor and his mother a Canadian journalist who worked as a spokesperson for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. headtopics.com

