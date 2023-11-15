Trial Begins for Rwandan Accused of Genocide in France

It was a very long wait but survivors and rights activists still hope justice will be delivered as a court in Paris on November 14 starts proceedings in a case involving the seventh Rwandan to be tried in France for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi., Dr. Sosthene Munyemana will be tried for allegedly being at the forefront of massacres in Tumba - a locality in current Huye town, southern Rwanda - a role that earned him the nickname"butcher of Tumba".

that:"My first expectation, and I believe it is shared by many, is to see the trial finally begin. It has been dragging on for 28 years. During this time, many survivors who had things to say and ask have passed away. "They died knowing that the person they accused of causing them so much harm is free, but perhaps in the hope that justice will one day be served. These have been 28 long years of waiting and we hope that waiting finally ends tomorro

