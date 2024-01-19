Treverton College's Kai Broom passes IEB matric exams with seven distinctions

Treverton College's 'goal-setting go-getter' Kai Broom has ended his school career on a high note with yet another milestone achievement. From Antarctica to top of class: Treverton College’s Kai Broom passed the IEB matric exams with seven distinctions. Kai and South African explorer Riaan Manser strike a pose on the Matrics in Antarctica expedition which took place in late 2022.

Photos: Supplied From extreme “polar bear challenges” to a Matrics in Antarctica expedition, finishing a gruelling 100km run along the Drakensberg Escarpment in under 36 hours or embarking on a “brisk” 250km walk, Treverton College’s Kai Broom is a firm believer in pushing the limits of the possible. The talented adventure sportsman crossed the finish line of his matric year with no less than seven distinctions. A stellar achievement he shares with fellow Treverton College pupil Karijn Kooi who also passed the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) examinations with flying colour





