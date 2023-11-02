Treasury has been bent to Ramaphosa’s populist agenda — the consequences will be dire

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: Treasury cooks up a crisis plan to combat the state's debt blowoutTreasury cooks up a crisis plan to combat the state's debt blowout

Source: News24 | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Transnet bailout still a possibility but treasury wants to see progress firstAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Godongwana coy on VAT hike as Treasury seeks additional R15bn to fund budgetMid-term budget documents tabled in Parliament on Wednesday indicate that tax proposals will be made by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana when he tables the 2024 main budget.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: Treasury finds irregularities in how Limpopo municipal manager awarded R61.1 million in tendersTreasury finds irregularities in how Limpopo municipal manager awarded R61.1 million in tenders

Source: City_Press | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Dollar tracks Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on holdThe dollar fell broadly on Thursday, tracking a slide in U.S. Treasury yields as markets grew more convinced the Federal Reserve was done with its aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle after it left rates unchanged.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Tax hikes incoming as South Africa’s budget falls shortNational Treasury will look to raise an additional R15 billion through taxes next year.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »