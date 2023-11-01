Treasury cooks up a crisis plan to combat the state's debt blowout

"This policy statement sets out our strategy for avoiding a fiscal crisis and preventing the build-up of systemic risks to the economy," Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in his medium-term budget address to Parliament on Wednesday.

"The lived experiences of many South Africans do not reflect our development ideals. Rising debt services costs are crowding out important social spending, and our economy has not grown fast enough to support increasing expenditure or our current debt levels."South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

