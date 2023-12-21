Travel Agency Accused of Swindling Customers and Director Goes into Hiding

Swart is accused of taking payments from customers for holidays that never materialised and now, he appears to have gone into hiding.

Accused of taking payments for holidays that never materialised, swindling customers through claims of direct flights to Maldives — even though those had ceased in December last year — and even perverting the Hello Peter process byThe National Consumer Commission (NCC), working with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit, has obtained a preservation order against two bank accounts belonging to Priority Escapes and its sole director, Francois Swart, who is believed to have gone into hiding. The police are also looking for him.Priority Escapes, it said, advertised travel trips to Maldives, took deposits or full payments for the trips and received fake confirmation documents. Numerous consumers were deceived into believing that their trips to Maldives were booked and paid for — only to be told, at the last moment, that the trips had been cancelled due to the agency’s “financial challenges





