Transnet seeks proposals for reconstruction of Durban Container Terminal

State-owned port and logistics operator Transnet has announced a request for proposals for the reconstruction, deepening, and lengthening of two berths at Durban Container Terminal's Pier 2 North Quay. This is part of the KwaZulu-Natal Ports Master Plan to transform the container port into an international hub. Durban is currently ranked among the least efficient ports in the world.





