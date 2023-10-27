Transnet’s turnaround plan is premised on securing a R100bn ‘capital injection’ from government

Illustrative image | Sources: A Transnet logo at the Port of Cape Town. (Photo: Dwayne senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | iStock

The Transnet board has a turnaround plan that it believes could help arrest the state-owned transport group’s decline, help it return to profitability by 2025 and make its rail and port operations reliable for SA’s economy.

The Transnet board has come up with a 31-page turnaround plan that requires funding of more than R100-billion from the National Treasury over the next two years. Transnet wants an immediate release of cash from the Treasury amounting to R3.4-billion before the end of its financial year in March 2024. headtopics.com

The second part of the support package includes the Treasury taking over a portion of Transnet’s total debt of R130-billion. A minimum of R61-billion of Transnet’s debt would be taken over — similar to the debt relief measure offered to Eskom.Transnet chairperson Andile Sangqu would not be drawn into confirming the quantum of the money requested from the Treasury despite it being mentioned in the turnaround plan.

The government’s medium-term expenditure framework tabled in the February Budget did not include any allocations to Transnet. However, some adjustments to the in-year allocations and expenditure framework are expected, possibly paving the way for the financial support to Transnet to be mentioned.“If the government does not agree to the funding, we will not be able to deliver on the turnaround plan,” Sangqu said during a media briefing on Thursday. headtopics.com

The turnaround plan, which has been presented to the ministers of public enterprises and finance, has targets that should be achieved over the next six to 18 months. The plan proposes a split of Transnet’s biggest unit, Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), into two new divisions — Transnet Freight Rail Operating Company and Transnet Rail Infrastructure Management.

