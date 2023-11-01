Transnet’s poor performance costing SA’s already struggling economy

Godongwana tabled the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, labelling the country’s ports as “inefficient and uncompetitive”.
Godongwana said that reduced locomotive availability and the poor condition of infrastructure resulted from underinvestment. "South Africa’s logistics system faces significant challenges, such as deteriorating rail and inefficient ports. Rail underperformance is estimated to have cost up to 5% of GDP in 2022, with losses in the region of R50 billion in the minerals sector alone."
Godongwana said recognising the seriousness of the situation, National Treasury was working closely with Transnet and the Department of Public Enterprises to ensure Transnet could meet its immediate debt obligations which stand at over R130 billion.
