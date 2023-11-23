Transnet's failure costs South Africa R96 million daily

Amid a growing crisis, Transnet's failure to fulfil its duties is costing South Africa a staggering R96 million each day, a dire situation revealed by the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF). The delays plaguing the country's ports are causing an economic meltdown, with direct costs to the freight industry amounting to R98 million a day, indirect costs soaring up to R26 million and goods worth R7 billion hindered from moving every day.

SAAFF CEO Juanita Maree labelled the situation a crisis, explaining that the international shipping industry, akin to a meticulously timed bus schedule, now faced insurmountable challenges. Commitments to specific ports at designated times are in disarray, leading shipping lines to implement port congestion surcharges in a desperate attempt to recoup costs.Putting the issue into stark perspective, Maree highlighted that a whopping 96 vessels were anchored outside the ports, inflicting substantial economic repercussion





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transnet's failure costing South Africa R96 million dailyDelays at South Africa's ports are causing an economic meltdown, with direct costs to the freight industry amounting to R98 million a day, indirect costs soaring up to R26 million and goods worth R7 billion hindered from moving every day.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Can South Africa Contain Pangolin Trafficking?Analysis - There are worrying signs that the illegal trade is becoming more organised, with professionals and government officials involved.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »