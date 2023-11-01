Transnet bailout contingent on progress

“South Africa is grappling with a logistics system burdened by significant challenges, including deteriorating rail performance and inefficient ports.“In 2022, rail underperformance alone was estimated to cost up to 5% of GDP, resulting in losses of approximately R50 billion, particularly within the minerals sector,” said the Minister.To tackle these pressing issues, the National Logistics Crisis Committee was established.
Transnet, a vital player in transporting goods and commodities to local and international markets, holds immense significance for businesses, people’s livelihoods, the nation’s economy, and its global competitiveness.Transnet’s recent performance
“However, Transnet’s recent performance has been subpar, and its operations have been strained by worsening financial challenges. “Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the National Treasury, in collaboration with Transnet and the Department of Public Enterprises, is actively working to ensure that Transnet can meet its immediate debt obligations,” said the Minister.A broader vision for reforming the logistics sector is articulated in the Freight Logistics Roadmap.
This coordinated effort seeks to revitalise South Africa’s logistics system. Ensuring it can thrive and support the growth of new industries in the years to come.
