Transnet and Eskom stunting economic growth: Ehrenreich - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Ehrenreich says corruption in has contributed to the decline in the performance of Transnet and Eskom. “It’s clear that we don’t have a comprehensive plan on how we turn Transnet around and how we fix it. But what we do know is that the greatest impact on the sluggish economic performance that we have at the moment is because of Transnet and Eskom.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC NEWS ONLİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWS24: 'Fix Eskom, Transnet' to unlock growth, Mbalula says in call for 'sensible' reduction to govt spend'Fix Eskom, Transnet' to unlock growth, Mbalula says in call for 'sensible' reduction to govt spend

Source: News24 | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Eskom's coal-fired plants allegedly linked to 92 000 potential deaths - SABC NewsCentre for Research on Energy and Clean Air urges immediate action to mitigate public health risks.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Eskom transfers load shedding operations to Johannesburg's City Power - SABC NewsChanges to load shedding blocks and schedules to take effect from November 6, 2023.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Proposed SABC Bill amendments suggest levy to replace TV licences - SABC NewsNew amendments to SABC Bill make provision for household levy to replace TV licences fee.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Gordhan: Transnet’s revenue falling short of being able to repay R130bn debtPublic Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was responding to a written question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which asked the minister about the full details of the causes of Transnet’s ballooning debt.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Transnet starts rail reform with key unit formedTransnet is struggling to reverse a collapse that has hobbled economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »