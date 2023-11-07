Transformation Triumph

In 1994, South Africa was a thoroughly untransformed country, run by a white minority government, who created a little paradise for their own while the black majority had to languish in poverty, poor education and crime. Fact. South Africa needed transformation at all levels of society – from the state and business down through sporting associations, universities, schools and churches. It was unthinkable that the country could progress with the same white appointees heading these institutions.

