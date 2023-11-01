Transfer Update: Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have reportedly made a decision on their pursuit to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, whose deal in France expires next year.The France international has been strongly linked with the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners since his time at Monaco, and has had a number of opportunities to join the club since his big-money move to PSG in 2017.

Most notably, in 2022, Mbappe decided against leaving the French giants in 2022 for Los Blancos and instead committed to a new two-year deal in Paris. However, despite president Florentino Perez's angry reaction at the time, the Frenchman is believed to remain a key target for the Spanish giants ahead of the expiration of his contract at PSG at the end of this season.

Mbappe is said to have already made the call to not commit to new terms in France, a decision that led to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi suspending him from first-team duties as Luis Enrique's team prepared for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old was left at home as his teammates jetted to Japan for pre-season, but was eventually reintroduced to the group after positive discussions with PSG's board. While club chief Al-Khelaifi recently insisted that spirits within the club is at an all-time high, there remains no indication that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup top goalscorer has had a change of mind over his future., meanwhile, those at Los Blancos view the transfer window at the conclusion of this campaign as Mbappe's final chance to sign for the club.

