Training Underway to Prepare Nigerian War Surgeons

In a bid to save civilians in one of the longest-running conflicts in West Africa , training is underway to prepare the next generation of Nigeria n war surgeons .These are the final words Husseini Jibrin remembers hearing before he was shot in both legs. He had been out collecting firewood with friends near his home in northeast Nigeria .

"Arriving at the hospital, I was immediately attended to, and treatment provided to remove the bullets from my legs," Husseini says.Rest and regular meals have speeded Husseini's recovery, as has the presence of his mother, who had helped him make the long journey. All this in the continent's largest economy, country, and democracy by population. And as global memory of the 'Chibok girls' capture fades, this is a place where conflict has been largely overlooked by the world.Clara is the head nurse working with the International Committee of the Red Cross in a ward for weapon-wounded patients at the State Specialist Hospital of Maiduguri.

Sighting medical staff with Red Cross badges over their scrubs is common in this ward of the hospital. But it won't always be this way. Hundreds of nurses have received training in the ward since 2015 and, from this year, a cohort of 16 surgeons and anaesthetists, too. Training alongside the ICRC in the weapon-wounded ward, she had been so quick to pick up this particular surgical skill that colleagues would book skin graft procedures and call her to carry them out.

Nigeria War Surgeons Conflict West Africa Lake Chad Basin Islamic State Boko Haram

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Africa: Nigeria Seeks Joint West Africa Regional Protection of Undersea CablesPress Release - 'By ensuring the security of these vital assets, we can attract more investment, spur economic growth, and enhance our competitiveness on the global stage.'

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

West Africa: Migration Very Serious Demographic Problem - UN Secgen's Ex-Special Envoy for West AfricaAnalysis - BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Migration is a very serious demographic problem, former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa Ahmedou Ould-Abdallah said during the panel session on « Regional Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors » within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

West Africa: To Help Stabilize West Africa, Bolster a Key PartnerBetter democracy and growth in Africa's heavyweight nation will influence the region.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

West Africa: Linking Early Warning and Early Response Networks to Curb Violence in West AfricaA conflict early warning and early response (EWER) ecosystem has been developing in West Africa as multilateral organizations, governments, civil society groups, and others have established systems that detect threats and provide critical information to relevant authorities.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Democracy in West Africa - Why Senegal's Election Crisis MattersAnalysis - With multiple military coups in the region, signs that the presidential election in Senegal is back on track are being greeted with cautious optimism by some

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Five Things to Remember a Decade After the Ebola Outbreak in West AfricaPress Release - Ten years ago, on 23 March 2014, Guinea declared an outbreak of Ebola. Beforehand, Ebola outbreaks were known to be dangerous, but small. Not this time, though: it would take two years and more than 11,000 deaths, before the epidemic was over.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »