Tragic Events Surrounding Anele Tembe and AKA

Months before Anele Tembe allegedly fell to her death after a heated argument with her boyfriend, AKA , real name Kiernan Forbes, she tried to take her own life in a failed suicide bid off another high-rise building, Durban’s Hilton Hotel.Tragically, Anele died on 11 April in Cape Town, while AKA was shot and killed in an alleged hit two years later on 10 February 2023. Anele’s death is being investigated in an inquest, while seven men are being charged with the murder of AKA .

“We kept on encouraging her cousin to keep talking to her … She turned around for a split second and started crying in her hands.A spokesperson told the publication: “The well-being, safety, and security of our guests is our top priority, and we are cooperating with the police following an incident at the hotel this morning.”On the third anniversary of Anele Tembe’s death last week, Moses Tembe reflected on his grief and an inquest into his daughter’s death.

Anele Tembe AKA Suicide Attempt Tragic Death Investigation Toxic Relationship

