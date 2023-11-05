Trade Ministers Agree on Small Changes to AGOA, Concerns Remain

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel announced that some trade ministers from Sub-Saharan Africa and the US have agreed to make small changes to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). However, there are concerns that the agreement needs to be updated to address the challenges faced by African economies, including the elimination of bureaucracy for small businesses. Patel stated that while some technical aspects need to be revised, a complete overhaul of AGOA is not necessary.
He made these remarks during the closing of the 20th annual AGOA conference in Johannesburg. The urgency for refinements is due to investors and procurers pausing their activities. A prompt decision will resume these activities
South Africa Headlines
