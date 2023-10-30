Toyota SA’s 2022 Fortuner Challenge hailed as success

SPONSORED: Toyota South Africa hosted the seventh edition of its popular Fortuner Challenge recently, and the event was widely hailed as a huge success.

This year’s event was set in the spectacular winelands around the town of Stellenbosch, with the bulk of the competition taking place on the grounds of the Blaauwklippen Wine Estate, which is also home to Specialized, one of Toyota SA’s partners in the annual Fortuner Challenge.

This year saw SuperSport’s Jaco Bronn partnered with fitness athlete Grace Motswana, Independent Group’s Donald Mampa teamed up with Toyota Cheetahs hooker Janus Venter, Arena Media’s Keegan Chettiar drew the name of Olympic surfer Bianca Buitendag, while the final pairing consisted of Media24’s Nicolene Avierinos and Toyota Cheetahs flank Oupa Mohojé. headtopics.com

Task two took the teams to Specialized’s state-of-the-art pump track, where the competitors had to complete laps of the tough track, while their hero partners had to complete a course while balancing a tennis ball on a hand-held platform – and this was followed by a tricky puzzle to solve, before finally bringing the stopwatch to a stop.

This was followed by a second blindfold challenge, this time with the competitors driving a Toyota Fortuner around a tight circuit, again guided only by the voices of their heroes. Dinner offered brief respite, before a surprise task pitted the teams against the organisers in a classic stalk-the-lantern type challenge, where the teams had to use their Garmin Epix wrist watches to navigate their way to a Toyota Fortuner, parked under bright lights. headtopics.com

Tasks on day two of the 2022 Fortuner Challenge included the Specialized XC Attack cycling challenge, the Garmin Golf Challenge, an epic dodgeball challenge, the Fortuner 4x4 Challenge and the spectacular closing Salomon Trial Run, which saw the teams navigate their way around a course set among the hills and vineyards between Stellenbosch and Klapmuts.