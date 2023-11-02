Ford reportedly sold 560 units less in October than it did in September 2023 ( 2 413 units), resulting in a 1 257 unit gap between first and second. Consequently, this has allowed Isuzu’s D-Max to creep closer to second place. Interestingly, the NP200 and Mahindra’s Scorpio Pik-Up sales figures reflect a less dramatic fluctuation from September to October.

“Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 12,361 units during October 2023 had recorded a decline of 387 units, or a loss of 3,0%, from the 12,748 light commercial vehicles sold during October 2022.”

The post Toyota Hilux Retains “Best-Selling Bakkie” Title for October 2023 appeared first on CAR Magazine.

