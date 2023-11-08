Tourists urged not to harass seals for social media content

Seals at Cape Town ’s Hout Bay harbour have long attracted tourists who interact with them for a small donation to informal ‘handlers’ of the animals. The Department of Forestries, Fisheries and the Environment, the city and the SPCA are now urging people not to harass the seals for social media content. Seals from Duiker Island off the coast of Hout Bay , Cape Town , have endured everything from beatings and overfeeding to being forced to physically interact with people.

: “Exploiting these wild animals for the sake of getting a good picture for your social media platforms is not only morally and ethically wrong, it also perpetuates a cycle of abuse and cruelty. Please prioritise their welfare over how many likes and shares you can generate online.” It said the animals were effectively exploited because seal “handlers” charged tourists to feed or engage with the seals andon Thursday that the cruel part about using animals for entertainment was aversive training methods. “The real cruelty is not generally apparent when the animals are performin





