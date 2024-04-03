Tourist Killed by Elephant in Kafue National Park

A once-in-a-lifetime safari experience ended tragically in Kafue National Park recently. One international tourist was killed by an elephant in the largest and oldest national park in Zambia, while two others were injured and were reportedly evacuated to the capital, Lusaka for medical attention. In a video doing the rounds on social media, the raging elephant can be seen charging the safari vehicle.

Once the animal gets too close, the ranger can be heard shouting to deter it, but the bull flips the car anyway

