Tottenham Miss Chance to Move into Premier League's Top Four

Tottenham missed the chance to move into the Premier League's top four after a 1-1 draw at West Ham, while Newcastle were also held 1-1 by Everton on Tuesday. Spurs have made a habit of recovering from slow starts to win in recent months, but this time they failed to capitalise on scoring after just five minutes.West Ham were under pressure to respond after collapsing from 3-1 up to lose 4-3 at Newcastle on Saturday.
A draw kept West Ham one point ahead of Newcastle in seventh, but they missed the best chance to take all three points when Michail Antonio fired straight at Guglielmo Vicario. Tottenham close to within two points of Aston Villa in fourth and extend their lead over sixth-placed Manchester United to nine points."There's a lot of games to go still. I will be very surprised if all games aren't tight. Everyone is fighting for something. We have to maintain our level
