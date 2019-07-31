Top-Earning Careers in South Africa Revealed

Researchers from Debt Rescue highlighted seven of the most in-demand jobs in South Africa, with some considered among the top-earning careers in 2023. Debt Rescue provided a list of these careers, their job descriptions, and their annual salaries. The top job on the list is Data Analyst, with an annual salary between R240,000 and R949,000. It should be noted that the salaries mentioned are averages and can vary depending on the company and the individual's experience.





BusinessTechSA » / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet the 35 contestants vying for the title of Miss South Africa 2020 | ChannelMeet the Miss South Africa top 35 vying for the title of Miss South Africa 2020. Dont be sidetracked by frivolous competitions which serve no serious purpose even though the contestants will smile sweetly and sprout fragranced sentences to justify their taking part telling how they will improve society.Goodness knows that land has real issues ! News24 Miss south Africa with chinese mxxxxmmm. News24 Let me guess she is gonna solve world hunger right ? That is all these beauty queens always say. We have enough to deal with than waste time on contests.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

South Africa: Tanzania-South Africa - Deep Ties Evoke Africa's Sacrifices for FreedomAnalysis - Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently paid a state visit to South Africa aimed at strengthening bilateral political and trade relations. As the South African presidency noted, ties between the two nations date back to Tanzania's solidarity with the anti-apartheid struggle.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Fossil Snake Traces - Another World-First Find On South Africa's Cape South Coastitemprop=description content=Analysis - Snakes are familiar, distinctive - and often feared - reptiles. And they've been around for a long time: body fossils found in the UK, Portugal and the US stretch all the way back to the late Jurassic period, about 150 million years ago.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: Minister Issues Notice to Place University of South Africa Under Administration - South Afric...itemprop=description content=

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Top 10 cars you can buy in South Africa for under R300,000New sales data from vehicle financing company Wesbank shows that the average value of brand-new cars financed in August was down when compared to the same month a year ago – here are the top ten cars you can buy under R300,000 in South Africa right now.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Ranked: South Africa's top five automatic cars under R250 000 | The CitizenOnce regarded as being solely for people who don’t like driving or who are simply too lazy, automatic cars have become more and more popular.🚗 motoring

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »