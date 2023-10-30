Top 3 F1 drivers enjoy 'great result' in Mexican GP on a day history was made

2023 Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen took another commanding victory on a day when team-mate Sergio Perez should have delighted his Mexican home crowd.from P3 and led by the time the field reached Turn 1 on the opening lap. For Perez, however, his race ended at this very turn seconds after the race got under way.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Strategies and pit windows: Here's when F1 drivers could pit during the Mexican GPStrategies and pit windows: Here's when F1 drivers could pit during the Mexican GP Read more ⮕

Formula One 2023: What time do the lights go out at Mexican Grand Prix?The 2023 Formula One season now has 18 (of 22) races in the record books following the most recent United States Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Springboks TOP FIVE highest-paid playersSpringboks have proved to excel on the field and possibly in their bank accounts too. Here are the highest-paid players in 2023. Read more ⮕

Chiefs & Pirates Bounce Back, Downs Cement Diski Top SpotChiefs & Pirates Bounce Back, Downs Cement Diski Top Spot Read more ⮕

R.I.P. to Matthew Perry: Top 5 ‘Chandler’ moments on FriendsFrom his signature catchphrase to his heartwarming proposal, Chandler's best moments are a reminder of Matthew Perry's enduring talent. Read more ⮕

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah ‘top level’ for ArtetaNketiah could be set for a run in the side after Gabriel Jesus picked up a hamstring injury in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League win away to Sevilla. Read more ⮕