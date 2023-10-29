Too soon? The Kiffness trolls Cheslin Kolbe after match meltdown

On Saturday 28 October the Springboks made their country super proud after defeating New Zealand’s All Blacks for the Rugby World Cup. Their victory did not come easy and as usual worked hard on the field to stay ahead of their opponents who were definitely in good form. One memorably heartbreaking element of the match was watching Cheslin Kolbe’s emotional reaction to receiving a yellow card.

While many have assured Kolbe that they are proud of him regardlessly, SA musician The Kiffness has decided to poke fun at him in a new post on X.The Kiffness trolls Cheslin Kolbe Watching Cheslin Kolbe hide his face in his jersey as his team members faced the opponents during the last few minutes of the match was pretty hard for many fans.

Kolbe was sent of the field for a deliberate knock on and seemed unable to bring himself to watch the rest of the match from the sidelines.Can I go to India now? Mama Joy teases trolls after Springbok win headtopics.com

Despite this, South Africans across the country have assured him that he did great and shouldn’t be too hard on himself. Local musician The Kiffness has however decided to poke fun at the winger. Taking to X, he shared a photo of himself with a rugby jersey pulled over his face and called it his halloween costume for this year.

