Tonight on Umkhokha: The Curse | Ndlovu denies MaMzobe three times

Ndlovu denies MaMzobe three times. Khulekani sees red when he finds Nomkhosi wearing uMjudiya. MaZungu lies to Maphalala about being a Council woman.Khulekani and Nomkhosi’s marriage is tested. MaMzobe confronts Judas. Nomkhosi has chosen Ithempele LeNkosi and it drives khulekani to hurl insults at Mthembu.

conceived as a spin-off prequel from the drama series Umkhokha, which takes us to the beginning of the original story to uncover how it all came to be.Tune in to Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 20h30 to catch up on the newest episodes of Umkhokha: The Curse.Laduma! Viral soccer goals: Kaizer Chiefs’ Bernard Parker

