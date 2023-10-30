Tonight on Umkhokha: The Curse | MaMzobe confronts Judas

Khulekani and Nomkhosi’s marriage is tested. MaMzobe confronts Judas. Nomkhosi has chosen Ithempele LeNkosi and it drives khulekani to hurl insults at Mthembu.MaMzobe finds herself alone. Khulekani’s plans to exorcise his wife of her demons dismally fails. Sibusiso decides to leave her parents’ home.

conceived as a spin-off prequel from the drama series Umkhokha, which takes us to the beginning of the original story to uncover how it all came to be.Tune in to Mzansi Magic every Monday to Friday at 20h30 to catch up on the newest episodes of Umkhokha: The Curse.Tonight on Smoke and Mirrors: He has to admit to himself that he is a hypocrite

