Tonight on Smoke and Mirrors: Nthabiseng makes a final appeal to Sakhile

Sakhile tries to talk to Nthabiseng but all she wants is the truth. Nthabiseng makes a final appeal to Sakhile. Martha and Jaxon work out that the whiskey was spiked with poison.Mandla tries to pull out of his agreement with Jaxon. He is caught between a rock and a hard place. He has to admit to himself that he is a hypocrite.set in a small mining town called Emnyameni, where a female vigilante takes on the task of ridding the city of evildoers.

At the heart of the story is Thandiswa Mseleku (played by Ayanda Bandla), a hairdresser by day, an escort by night and a girl on a mission to rid the town of the "Unholy Trinity", a group of morally corrupt men who run Emnyameni.

