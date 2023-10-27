Tonight on Skeem Saam: Leeto wants Joy subpoenaed to testify

Jacobeth advices the Thobakgale uncles to call off the lobola negotiations. Leeto wants Joy subpoenaed to testify but his lawyer has a better idea.High drama as Leeto’s trial begins. Kwaito’s hospitalisation news reaches Glenda’s ears. Letetswe encourages Mahlatse to make a move on Mosebjadi.The show first aired in October 2011. It has gone on to become one of South Africa’s most beloved dramas.

By thrusting teens into adult scenarios, it’s become a hit with TV viewers of all generations. Its ‘coming of age’ premise continues to set it apart from rival soapies, too.Episodes airs on SABC1 Mondays to Fridays at 18:30, DSTV Channel 191. If you’re unable to catch the latest episode when it airs, we’ll be publishing full episodes shared on SABC’s YouTube channel. Stick with us, and you’ll never miss a show again.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Tonight on Skeem Saam: Leeto is distressed about the new state witnessFind out what's going on tonight on Skeem Saam!. Skeem Saam episodes airs on SABC1 Mondays to Fridays at 18h30. Read more ⮕

SKEEM SAAM: Tonight’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Skeem Saam? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Skeem Saam soapie right here. Read more ⮕

SKEEM SAAM: Tonight’s episode, 26 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Skeem Saam? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Skeem Saam soapie right here. Read more ⮕

Actress Xolile Tshabalala secures role in ‘Skeem Saam’Legendary actress Xolile Tshabalala will make her debut in SABC1's soapie 'Skeem Saam' on Monday, 30 October. Read more ⮕

‘House of Zwide’ beats ‘Skeem Saam’ and ‘Generations’'House of Zwide' dethroned SABC1 soapies 'Skeem Saam' and 'Generations: The Legacy' when it received over 5 million viewers. Read more ⮕

‘Skeem Saam’: Actress Xolile Tshabalala Set To Make Her Debut on the Popular Soapie as a ProsecutorVeteran actress Xolile Tshabalala has officially been announced that she will be making her debut on Mzansi's most popular soapie 'Skeem Saam' as a prosecutor. Read more ⮕