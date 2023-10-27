Tonight on 7de Laan: Aggie goes on a date while Vanessa checks in on Denzil

. All caught up and want to know what is coming next during this October Take a look at the soapie teasers rightCatch the latest episode every weekday at 18:00 on SABC 2 – or check TheSouthAfrican.com for the episodes after they have aired. created by Danie Odendaal and produced by Danie Odendaal Productions.

The series focuses on the lives of residents staying in and around the community of 7de Laan (7th Avenue), in the suburb of Hillside. The programme’s dialogue is primarily in Afrikaans and is subtitled in English with some English and Zulu dialogue in between. The street and shopfronts which are featured on the opening visuals, are that of Tonight on Scandal: Taps interferes in things he shouldn’t

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Tonight on 7de Laan: Alexa asks Mariaan to babysit NeloDon't miss out on what's happening on tonight's episode of 7de Laan and Catch the latest episode every weekday at 18:00 on SABC 2 Read more ⮕

GENERATIONS: Tonight’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Generations ? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Generations soapie right here. Don't plan to miss. Read more ⮕

UZALO: Tonight’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of uzalo? No problem! Just watch all the latest episodes of uzalo soapie right here, don't miss. Read more ⮕

HOUSE OF ZWIDE: Tonight’s Episode for 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of House of Zwide? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of House of Zwide soapie right here. Read more ⮕

SKEEM SAAM: Tonight’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Skeem Saam? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Skeem Saam soapie right here. Read more ⮕

SCANDAL: Tonight’s episode, 25 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of Scandal ? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of Scandal soapie right here. Don't plan to miss. Read more ⮕