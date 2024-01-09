Tom London: A Successful Choreographer

Tom London has enjoyed just as much success in his personal capacity as a choreographer as he has with his group, Soweto's Finest, who have graced stages in Europe. The origins of dance culture are rather unclear, as the love of this sphere of creativity has been emblazoned in the hearts of Africans, Indians and countless other nations since time immemorial.

The choreography aspect of dance found its way into the dictionary back in the 1950s, and it would evolve at such a spectacular rate that the creative industry would bestow the annual title of International Choreographers’ Day on 9 January. To date, the passion for movement and dance dominates both the big and small screens, street corners and social media alike. The versatility of this craft knows no boundaries, as it has pranced to the stage and onto cheerleading, gymnastics, synchronised swimming and even ice skating





