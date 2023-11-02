Toddler Sister Tries to Feed Brother Yoghurt in Adorable TikTok Video, Leaves Mzansi in Their Feels

yoghurt as she tries to feed her younger brother. The little boy shows no interest in having some of the dairy snack as he turns his head away every time his sister tries to give him a spoonful. Despite her numerous efforts, the girl eventually tells her mother that her brother, Thato, was making her sad because he didn't want to eat.Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our" This is so cute, but please speak with Thato. Just take one spoon so she can be happy ."Recently, a cute kid was caught on camera whipping up baby formula all by himself.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Man makes TikTok video in awe as Proteas beat New Zealand for 1st time in 24 yearsCheck your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Mzansi kids vibing to “Sister Bethina” while Impersonating Rugby players (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: Gambia officer Sanna Fadera's sister denies he plotted coup attemptLance Corporal Sanna Fadera's family calls for his release, saying he was only a medic in the navy.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: ‘Hard worker’: Springboks Ox Nché’s sister on he stays groundedFox Nche, sister to Springboks prop Ox Nche, speaks about what keeps her brother focused and how their family remains grounded.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: MTBPS: Godongwana tries to tackle municipal debt, electricity and TransnetThe MTBPS contained plans to write of municipalities’ debt to Eskom, get Transnet back on track and build more infrastructure.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Shape of Sheep Skopo Terrifies 2 Men, Spooky TikTok Video Leaves SA Howling: “Bathong Lesilo”A man posted a video showing the sheep head they feasted on till only the skull was left. It trended and people were amused by the voiceover layered on the clip.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: Watch: Drama as little boy caught on camera hiding plate of food in pocket (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »