Tips to Safeguard Your Vehicle's Value

Vehicles are notorious for being depreciating assets, losing value as soon as you drive them off the showroom floor. It’s not uncommon for a new car to shed up to 20% of its value in that initial drive - a fact that might shock many car owners. However, despite market conditions and demand being beyond your control, there are actions you can take to safeguard your vehicle’s value while you own it.

WesBank, the financial service provider, offers invaluable suggestions to help you maintain as much value as possible throughout your car ownership journey. Research your purchase Do some homework before committing to a purchase. Consider the historic market demand for the vehicle you’re eyeing. Are two-door models more popular than four-door ones? Is automatic transmission preferred over manual? Diesel or petrol engines? Explore used car websites to identify the most popular and better-resale-value vehicles over time. Choose your colours wisely Think about the exterior colour and interior trim options. While luminous orange and acid green might suit a supercar, they may not be as appealing for a budget hatchback. Beige cloth seats could pose a resale problem, whereas black leather seats tend to be more attractive. Typically, neutral colours have broader appeal and better resale prospects. Mileage and maintenance matter Variables such as mileage and car condition significantly affect resale valu

South Africa Headlines Read more: BOKSBURGNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Pressure shows as new vehicle sales slide in OctoberSouth Africa's new vehicle decreased for a third month in a row in October amidst rising living costs as well as the steep petrol price hikes.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: How used vehicle listings have soared during the past 3 yearsHow used vehicle listings have soared during the past 3 years

Source: News24 | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: How to make lithium batteries last longerDartcom has offered six tips to maximise the lifespan of your lithium batteries.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

ITNEWSAFRİCA: Mastering the Digital Deluge: Tips for Student Digital DetoxAt STADIO's recent annual academic conference, United States-based Dr Brad Huddleston, an esteemed speaker, consultant, teacher, and author

Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: 7 steps to help you pack your travel bags like a proTake the stress out of packing your holiday bags by following these easy tips.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: How to revive boring sex, plus 5 tips to establish consent in BDSMHow to revive boring sex, plus 5 tips to establish consent in BDSM

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »