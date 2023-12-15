Tips for Women Driving Alone at Night in South Africa

Driving alone in South Africa, especially at night, poses risks and challenges for women, but there are ways to enhance your safety and confidence on the road. To help you feel more prepared and empowered to drive at night when heading out solo or with friends, here are eight tips and tricks to keep in mind:If you’re going out alone or with friends – have a destination or venue in mind so you know your routes to there and back.

Look at the navigation routes and consider which would be the safest or the best-lit for you to drive to and from your venue. When travelling far distances, share your live location with someone you trust.This goes for your smartphone and vehicle. Be sure to charge up your phone and that it has sufficient data or airtime for any urgent calls or check-ins you need to do – with your friends, date, or famil





Channel24 » / 🏆 48. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tips for Safer Online Shopping and Black Friday Sales in South AfricaWe share tips for safer online shopping, review the Instax Pal and check out the new Nintendo Store in Joburg. In South Africa, we celebrate Black Friday, on the fourth Friday of November, which originally stemmed from the US market over the Thanksgiving weekend. Most retailers have sales during the month, including Cyber Monday deals, and some sales have started earlier this month. The SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) reminds us that, while online shopping has grown in popularity, it has created lucrative opportunities for criminal scammers to trick you into paying for goods you won’t receive.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

South Africa Withdraws Bid to Host 2027 FIFA Women's World CupThe South African Football Association have confirmed that they have withdrawn their bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. SAFA have also announced that they will be focusing on making a bid for the 2031 tournament hosting rights.

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

South Africa's Andile Ngcaba addresses Africa Tech Festival 2023Andile Ngcaba, South Africa's first post-apartheid era telecommunications director-general-turned-businessman, addressed the prestigious Africa Tech Festival 2023 in Cape Town. His refreshing response to a question on driving change in Africa's digital landscape was well-received by the audience, including Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in AfricaThe Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets. Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosion

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa. The Forum was co-organised by the ATU and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) of South Africa, with the aim of advancing the digital transformation agenda in Africa.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »