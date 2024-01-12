Tips for Keeping Plants Healthy During Hot Summer Months

Its been a hot summer. By November last year, temperatures were exceeding 30⁰C in many areas, and it can only get hotter as we enter the hottest months of summer. To curb the higher demand for water there’s likely to be water restrictions and an overload of pests which breed exponentially in hot, dry weather. All of this puts plants, and especially vegetables, under huge stress.

Don’t skimp on plant nutrition Healthy plants that receive the necessary nutrients through regular fertilising, are more able to withstand such stress, says Marlaen Straathof from Kirchhoffs Seeds. They develop strong root systems to go in search of water and an abundance of leaves to convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into food through photosynthesis. A monthly liquid drench like Margaret Roberts Organic Supercharger is especially beneficial for vegetables and bedding plants. It contains both macro and micronutrients. Because it is diluted there is no danger of it burning the root





BoksburgNews » / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eskom's Coal-Fired Power Plants Emit Pollutants at 42 Times the Intensity of ChinaCoal-fired power plants operated by Eskom are emitting pollutants that primarily cause respiratory diseases such as asthma at almost 42 times the intensity of those in China. The rising emissions, which more than doubled in intensity from last year, are another sign of Eskom’s deteriorating performance.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Healthy Eating in South Africa: Chef Craig Cormack Shares Secret Fish RecipeChef Craig Cormack from the SALT Road and SALTWaterford in South Africa shares a secret fish recipe to elevate weekday lunch or dinner meals. Families across the country are focusing on healthy eating in 2024, and fish provides a delightful change from traditional festive fare.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Tips for Women Driving Alone at Night in South AfricaEnhance your safety and confidence while driving alone at night in South Africa with these eight tips and tricks.

Source: Channel24 - 🏆 48. / 51 Read more »

Tips for Becoming a Top TenantJust Property CEO Paul Stevens shares tips on how to become a top tenant and secure the rental property you want.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Choosing the Right Hairstyle for SummerSummer conditions can lead to hair concerns, especially for textured and curly hair. This article discusses the importance of selecting the right hairstyle to keep hair moisturized, healthy, and convenient.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Transport Month Focuses on Car Seat Safety for ChildrenThis article highlights the importance of correct car seat usage for the safety of babies and toddlers. It discusses the regulations and research findings on the effectiveness of safety seats in reducing post-accident hospitalisation. It also provides tips on selecting the right car seat and embracing safety practices for children's well-being during road trips.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »