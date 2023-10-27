Tinubu's Election As President Is Hereby Affirmed

In a statement entitled:"It is Time for us to Build Our Great Nation Together," personally signed by him, Tinubu welcomed the verdict of the Justice John Okoro-led Panel of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election petitions filed by candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), challenging the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Continuing, President Tinubu noted that the apex court did justice to all issues put up for consideration in the petitions on the merits of the law, without fear or favour. "It was affirmed once more today, that my party, the governing APC had freely and fairly won the popular mandate of Nigerians, which has since given rise to my leadership of this great nation at a tumultuous period of unprecedented reforms in our history as a nation.

"Our Renewed Hope agenda for a greater and prosperous Nigeria has further gained momentum and I will continue to work from morning to night, every single day, to build a country that meets our collective yearnings and aspirations. headtopics.com

"I send my immense gratitude to all Nigerians for the mandate to serve our country. I promise again to meet and exceed your expectations in service delivery and good governance, working with my team and trusting in the grace of God."The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed Tinubu's election as President of Nigeria.

"The judgment of the lower court delivered on 6 September declaring Tinubu president is hereby affirmed." Specifically, they had contended that the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results of the presidential election real time, substantially affected the election. They had also accused INEC and Tinubu of suppressing and diverting their scores. headtopics.com

However, after newly six months of litigations, the five-member panel of the presidential tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had held that there was no prove of the allegations made against the February 25 presidential election and that Tinubu was qualified to participate in the election.

