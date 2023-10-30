Time for Ox to have his cake and eat it: Springbok prop realises World Cup dream

PARIS. - Springbok prop Ox Nche may not have had the scrumming performance he would have liked in Saturday’s 12-11 Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France on Saturday, but he’ll at least get the chance to enjoy cake lavishly.

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan said they had a plan for Nche, who has singularly made mincemeat of his opposition tighthead props throughout the tournament. New Zealand held up well on Saturday, but at the end of the day, it was Nche who came back smiling with the gold medal and the white T-shirt that said 'World Champions', with the title winning years 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2023 printed just below.

