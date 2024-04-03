TikToker's blind date disappears when the bill arrives

A TikToker went viral after she shared a video of herself with a blind date, who disappeared when the bill arrived. She says: “So we went out on our first date (first time seeing each other). He then left and said he’s going to draw money from the ATM to pay the bill. He never came back.” She concludes her video by sharing a Whatsapp message from her blind date who apologises for leaving her with an Her blind date says: “I’m sorry I left you yesterday. My work called so I had to leave.

Can I make it up to you tonight.” The woman says she doesn’t know if she should give him a second chance after the stunt he pulled at the restaurant. The video had received over 400 000 views at the time of publishing this article. South Africans took to social media to advice the woman to not give him another chance. gave love a second chance and this happens🙃, at this point im starting to think that I'm the problem NokuthabaPhakathi: “This happened to me 😭 he took my phone as wel

