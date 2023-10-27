TikTok Video Captures Mzansi Boy Playing With Loaf of Bread Like a Rugby Ball on His Way Home

A video of a young boy using a loaf of bread as a rugby ball has gone viral on TikTok, with many netizens amused by his playful antics

The boy is seen throwing and tossing the bread in the air as he walks home from the tuckshop, oblivious to the people waiting for him to return with their food Netizens joked about how the boy is a future "breadwinner" and how his parents will be disappointed when they see the state of their breadWhether you're young or old, a fanatic or a casual supporter, the Rugby World Cup fever has taken Mzansi by storm.from the nearby tuckshop as he throws and tosses the loaf of bread in the air as a rugby player would with a ball during a game.

Briefly News earlier reported how and why Mjaji captured his playful and adorable niece carrying a loaf of Albany bread.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Young Woman Sniffs Grandmother’s Snuff Tobacco, Reaction in TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi in TearsA woman shared her first experience with snuff tobacco and posted a reaction video on TikTok. She went into a sneezing fit which shocked Mzansi people. Read more ⮕

Young Girl Shares TikTok Video of Teachers Spoiling Class With KFC, Mzansi Share School MemoriesA young schoolgirl shared a TikTok video of her teachers spoiling them with lunch for KFC. Mzansi people shared memories of their educators and school days. Read more ⮕

Woman and Friends Glow-Up Transformation Stuns Mzansi, TikTok Video Clocks 1.7M ViewsA woman shared a TikTok video of the then and now challenge showcasing how different they looked since they highschool.The video clocked 1.7M views. Read more ⮕

Woman Serenades Man at Groove, TikTok Video Gives Mzansi Second-Hand EmbarrassmentA TikTok video shows a woman serenading a man in a spontaneous public display of affection. Mzansi peeps were amused by the nerve-wracking viral video. Read more ⮕

Lady Shares TikTok Video of Mom Not Paying DStv With Money Sent, Mzansi Relates: 'Bathong'A woman shared a TikTok video of her mother using the money spent fo DStv on other things. The young hun could not contain her laughter at how things ended up. Read more ⮕

US Man’s Hilarious Attempt To Pronounce ‘Nthabiseng’ on TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi in StitchesA US man dating a woman from South Africa has been trending for trying to pronounce the name Nthabiseng. Mzansi could not stop laughing at the video. Read more ⮕