Thuso Mbedu Celebrates Springboks RWC Win by Trolling USA, SA Cautions Her: “They Will Deport You”

Netizens humorously cautioned Mbedu that her tweet might get her deported, saying she's going to ruffle up some feathersThuso Mbedu celebrated the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup by throwing shade at the Americans. Images: Victoria Sirakova, ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty, Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic.The stars are aligning for Mzansi these days. Each week, there's something new to brag about internationally, and this week, it's the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
"World Champions=Playing different countries and coming out on top. For example: South Africa are the Rugby World Champions."“I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have world champions on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?
"Don’t get me wrong. I love the US at times. But that ain’t the world... We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”"Ain't that a fact, @ThusoMbedu...
