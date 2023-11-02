Thrilling championship showdown for NWM Ford Castrol at Waterberg 400

Having scored two race wins and a total of five podium finishes from six events this year, the young crew has set the pace and been a model of consistency despite the major onslaught from their rivals. Hence, all eyes will be on the intense action as it unfolds at the grand finale, the Waterberg 400, which is set to take place in the Thabazimbi area of the Limpopo province on 10 and 11 November 2023.

In the Production Vehicle championship, it’s a two-horse race between Gareth and Toyota’s Guy Botterill with 17 points separating the drivers. The third and fourth-placed Toyota crews of Henk Lategan and Giniel de Villiers are out of contention for the overall championship, as they are 33 and 35 points adrift of Gareth, respectively, with 30 points available for a race win, 23 for second and 18 for third place.

In the navigators championship, Boyd Dreyer goes into the final round with the overall Production Vehicle title already in the bag, as he has a 33-point advantage over Lategan’s co-driver, Brett Cummings. In the Class T1+ battle, the margin is 27 points to Cummings and 30 points to Dennis Murphy who navigates for De Villiers.

NWM Ford Castrol team-mates Lance Woolridge and Kenny Gilbert (#234) have endured a challenging season with three non-finishes, but they have also shown race-winning potential on several occasions during their first year together. They finished an impressive second at the tough 1 000 km Botswana Desert Race, and were in contention for a podium result at the previous event until they picked up suspension damage at the same ditch that ultimately caught out Lategan.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.