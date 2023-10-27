Three things to look out for in SA football this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi is set to face his former side, high-flying Golden Arrows, on Saturday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePixThe goals have dried up of late for Zakhele Lepasa. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have been on an absolute tear in the cup competitions under Jose Riveiro, sweeping up every domestic knockout trophy available since the Spaniard took over at the start of the 2022/23 season. The questions remains, however whether the Buccaneers can make it for the long haul, in the form of providing any sort other challenge to Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title.

It’s just not happening at all for Riveiro’s men six games in, with Pirates on just eight points, and nowhere near the runaway leaders. Put simply, they need to start winning, and winning, and winning again in the league, and to do that, to state the blindingly obvious, they need goals. Pirates’ well has run worryingly dry of late, drawing five blanks in their last seven games in all competitions. headtopics.com

This has coincided with a dip in form for Zakhele Lepasa, with Pirates showing little evidence they have a reliable alternative source of goals to the striker. Pirates face Polokwane City on Friday, and their front men need to start showing up, or their title challenge will end barely before it has begun.Cavin Johnson is back in the dugout as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs travel to Hammarsdale to take on Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership, with Mabhudi Khenyeza’s side looking like a force in South African football and Chiefs looking like ship lost at sea. Amakhosi sacked Molefi Ntseki this week, with a more pertinent question perhaps why they appointed him at all. Now Cavin Johnson has been given the reins, on an interim basis, and he has the job of getting results for a squad packed with talent, but up to now, not much purpose. headtopics.com

