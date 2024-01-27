Three Missouri men found frozen to death after celebrating Chiefs victory

The circumstances surrounding three Missouri men found frozen to death in their buddy's backyard after celebrating a Kansas City Chiefs victory, is puzzling everyone. Kansas City law enforcement is investigating the deaths of Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, after they were found deceased outside the home of their friend, Jordan Willis.

The trio had been at Willis' home on 7 January to celebrate a game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders and had left with no one as a witness, without their coats, only to never make it to their cars, homes, or wives. Two of the bodies were discovered in the backyard, while one was found on the back porch of the residence, two days after they were last seen, noted The Independent. Willis claimed he went to bed and had no knowledge that his friends had died until police showed up at his door on 9 January, when they eventually found the remains. John Picerno, an attorney for Willis, said the men seemingly died by hypothermia





