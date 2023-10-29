Three life terms imprisonment for rapist, Gqeberha

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has applauded the 3 life term and 60 years imprisonment imposed on a rapist in the Gqeberha High court on 17 October 2023. She also applauded the excellent investigation skills of the Provincial Head Office Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (Serial and Electronic Crime Investigation) for ensuring justice for the victims and a lengthy incarceration of the accused.

Thabiso Klaas (41) was convicted and sentenced on 5 counts of rape, 3 counts of housebreaking with intent to rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances. He conducted these offences in Bell in Peddie, Motherwell and Kwazakele in Gqeberha from December 2011 to March 2020. He raped 3 females, aged 31 years, 51 years and 75 years old.

He used the same modus operandi when committing these crimes in that he broke into their houses at night, demanded money and cellphones by threatening to stab the and assaulted them before raping them. headtopics.com

Klaas was arrested in January 2023 at the Middledrift prison while awaiting trial for another rape case allegedly committed in December 2021 however that case was later withdrawn in court. In December 2022, he was positively linked through DNA in these three cases.

Lt Gen Mene reiterated that these sentences are most certainly a victory for all the victims who have suffered such humiliating degradation at the mercy of an unrepentant criminal. ‘While these sentences mark a victory for justice, it is important to remember that there are many more victims of gender-based violence who continue to suffer in silence. We must continue to make every effort to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are arrested and held accountable. headtopics.com

