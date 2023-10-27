Three illegal chrome miners arrested during a joint intelligence led operation

A well-planned operation was conducted around the Burgersfort policing area in the early hours of Thursday 26 October 2023, resulting in the arrest of two African male suspects aged 35 and 49 for possession of illicit chrome.

The operation comprised members of Burgersfort Police, the Sekhukhune District Task Team, and Burgersfort Crime Intelligence. The two suspects were spotted along the R555 road at extension 3 Industrial site Steelpoort while driving in two tipper trucks fully loaded with chrome, without proof of transporting chrome and were arrested immediately.

While the operational team was busy processing the arrested suspects at the Burgersfort police station, one African male aged 31 residing at Mashifane Park in Burgersfort confronted the team with an attempt to offer a cash amount of eight thousand two hundred rand (R8200.00) in a bid to free his allies. headtopics.com

The suspect was also arrested, joined his accomplices, and consequently charged with bribery and illegal immigration Act. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest of the suspects of illegal mining and appreciated the team for the swift reaction

