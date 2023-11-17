Three Basin Summit Addresses Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss

The Three Basin Summit of Biodiversity Ecosystems and Tropical Forests took place in Brazzaville with the attendance of heads of state from various African countries. The leaders discussed climate change and biodiversity loss, highlighting the urgency of the climate crisis. The conference aimed to develop cooperative strategies for forest preservation, ecosystem restoration, and poverty reduction.

