Three arrested for writing matric exams for others

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said the two students produced fraudulent ID documents to write exams for other candidates.“It is alleged that the two, a man and woman, were getting paid R1 000 per subject to write exams for other matric candidates. They are in custody and expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday,” said Gwala.
The Department of Education said an invigilator noticed someone sitting on behalf of the candidate, who was supposed to be sitting as a part-time candidate. This matter was reported to the police and the imposter appeared at Madadeni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
We wish to assure the public that our invigilators have been trained and will detect and deal with any form of irregularity so that the integrity of the NSC examinations is not compromised. What has happened at Phedukani is a clear demonstration of this commitment.“As a province, we have worked very hard to sharpen our pupils for these examinations and we expect these examinations to be free of irregularities, in keeping with the oath that was made by all the pupils in the country,” said Frazer.
It added that, not only would the candidate be suspended from writing the NSC examinations for five years, but they would also be reported to the police.
